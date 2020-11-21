Karl F. Ziethen

Karl F. Ziethen, 82, of Garrison, passed away from COVID related causes on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Cremation has taken place. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLANTS OR STATUES: Memorials may be given to the David City Fire Department, Faith Lutheran Church of Rising City or Nebraska Lutheran High School in Waco, Nebraska.

Following the state COVID-19 guidelines and due to increasing COVID positive numbers, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the Funeral Service. When church reaches capacity seating, no entry will be allowed. Masks WILL BE required for entry into the church. The service will also be broadcast on radio station 93.9 FM(limited signal coverage) for those who may wish to remain in the comfort of your vehicle in the church parking lot.

Karl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marianne, two daughters: Margo(Marc)Hlavac of Garrison and Gayle Ziethen of Wichita, KS, sister-in-law: Ursulla Ziethen of Germany, 2 grandchildren: EJ (Beth) Hlavac and Riley Hlavac, 4 Great-grandchildren: Hunter, Emma, Jacob and Maximus Hlavac.

Burial: Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 - 01:00 PM - (CST) - Faith East Cemetery, rural Garrison

Memorial Service: Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 - 02:00 PM - (CST) - Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rising City

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.