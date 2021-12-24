Menu
Kathleen Bretschneider
FUNERAL HOME
Stonacek Funeral Chapel
1200 N 13Th St
Norfolk, NE

Kathleen J. "Kathy" Bretschneider

Age 72

Kathleen J. "Kathy" Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca (Jimmy) Fletcher of Pierce; grandchildren, Jade, Liam and Holt; siblings, Karen (Walt) Siemek of Columbus and Alan Corder of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leffert and Anita; husband, Randy (Feb. 23, 2021); and nephew, Ben Robbins.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
Stonacek Funeral Chapel - Norfolk
1200 N.13th St., Norfolk, NE
Dec
27
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel - Norfolk
1200 N.13th St., Norfolk, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Stonacek Funeral Chapel
Karen, Sending Prayers of God's Healing Love for You and Your Family
Bonnie Behle Martens School Clasmate
December 24, 2021
