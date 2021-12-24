Kathleen J. "Kathy" Bretschneider

Age 72

Kathleen J. "Kathy" Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., Sunday, also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca (Jimmy) Fletcher of Pierce; grandchildren, Jade, Liam and Holt; siblings, Karen (Walt) Siemek of Columbus and Alan Corder of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leffert and Anita; husband, Randy (Feb. 23, 2021); and nephew, Ben Robbins.

