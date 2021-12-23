Menu
Kathleen Ernst
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Kathleen K. Ernst

December 23, 1940 - December 22, 2021

Kathleen K. Ernst, 80, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska, after a long battle with dementia.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 AM until service time, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Kathleen Kay Ernst was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Hector and Ruby (Bell) Ernst. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She attended District 5 Elementary School and graduated from Kramer High School in 1958. Kathleen attended the Lincoln School of Commerce for one year. During high school, she worked as a waitress. Kathleen worked at the Platte County Courthouse, Columbus Public Library and Nebraska Public Power District for several years. But for the majority of her working years, she was a beloved waitress at Sapp Brothers Coffee Pot Café until 2002. On June 21, 1997, Kathleen was united in marriage to Edward Harms at Immanuel Lutheran Church and the couple made their home southwest of Columbus. Kathleen was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Edward Harms of Columbus; and sister, Darlene (Norman) Sauerwein of Reddick, Illinois.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Ruby Ernst; and infant brother.

Memorial may be directed to the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
27
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
27
Interment
Roselawn Memorial Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Special memories from childhood. Grandpa, Albert Schlesinger and Kays mom, Ruby were quit the couple. We spent much time in the summer at the farm. Ruby and her chickens. Kay was the nicest person to sit in the shade with me just talking about anything. Thanks for the memories.
Cheryl Dolan
Other
December 23, 2021
