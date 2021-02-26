Kathleen 'Kathy' Kuhn

November 14, 1943 - February 24, 2021

Kathleen 'Kathy' Kuhn, 77, long time resident of Platte Center, Nebraska, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, with family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. A family prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m. at the church with visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. The service on Monday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Kathleen Rose Kuhn, daughter of Fred and Hilda (Ostermann) Stolte, was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Worthington, Minnesota, growing up near Ocheyedan, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Ocheyedan. She attended Ocheyedan and Harris Elementary schools, then continued her education at Zion Lutheran school through eighth grade. She attended Harris High School, graduating in 1962. She earned her bachelor's of arts degree in Elementary Education with a minor in music from Concordia College, St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1966. Her post-graduation placement led her to teach at Immanuel Lutheran School in Columbus, Nebraska. She enjoyed teaching from 1966-1969 and was pleased to be able to return in 1990 until retirement in 2010.

On July 20, 1968, Kathy married Douglas R. Kuhn at Zion Lutheran Church, Ocheyedan, Iowa. They made their home on their farm outside of Platte Center, Nebraska, raising their children.

Kathy was a member of Peach Lutheran Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed playing organ in church and participating in the bell choir. Over the years, Kathy was a substitute teacher and taught music at her children's grade school. She also gave piano lessons to many area children.

Kathy enjoyed reading, doing word search games and visiting with friends. She enjoyed traveling with her family and traveling to see her family. She loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She loved playing games and taking part in their activities.

Kathy was an amazing wife, mother, sister, teacher and friend. She will be remembered for her warmth and kindness.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Doug Kuhn of Platte Center, Nebraska; daughter, Becky (Darren) Maaske of Holdrege, Nebraska, and their children, Andrew, Sara, Drew, Jackson and Kinsey; son, Jeff (Karen) Kuhn of Dayton, Ohio, and their children, Lauren, Emma and Ethan; daughter, Julie (J.D.) McClary of Kearney, Nebraska, and their children, Dane and Zach; daughter, Megan (Ryan) Preister of Humphrey, Nebraska, and their children, Nathan, Jacob and Dylan; sister, Barb Block of Ocheyedan, Iowa; and sister, Mary Ellen (Edwin) Smidt of Sibley, Iowa; along with many nieces and nephews.

Kathy is preceded in death by her son, Jon Kuhn; sister, Bonnie Wilson; parents, Fred and Hilda Stolte; father and mother-in-law, Gottlieb and Emma Kuhn; sister-in-law, Ann (Kuhn) Mohr; and brothers-in-law, Roger Wilson, Dale Block and Jake Mohr.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran School, Columbus, Nebraska, as wished by the family.