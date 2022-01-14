Kathryn V. "Katie" Paprocki

November 22, 1933 - January 11, 2022

Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, after 3 p.m. with vigil service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church (204th and Maple in Elkhorn, Nebraska). Interment follows at 2 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska.

Kathryn V. "Katie" Paprocki was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Fullerton, Nebraska, to John and Rosie (Tarnick) Prososki. She attended Country School, Fullerton High School and Platte College in Columbus, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to Daniel H. Krzycki on May 20, 1952, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow, Nebraska. To this marriage one daughter was born, Carol Jean Nowak (Krzycki). Following his death on April 10, 1972, she later married Francis J. Paprocki at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska, on Aug. 29, 1980. Francis "Fritz" passed away April 25, 2013.

Katie worked in Accounting at MiddleState Mfg., St. Anthony Church and the Shirt Factory, all in Columbus, Nebraska. Katie moved to Bennington, Nebraska, and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Katie enjoyed bowling for a good portion of her life. She was inducted into the Nebraska Bowling Hall of Fame in 2013. She enjoyed music and she played the piano, flute and drums. She was a soloist and sang for many weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Adult Choir and the Polish Choir at St. Anthony Church in Columbus, Nebraska. She enjoyed bingo, Husker football, going to the casino, polka music and dancing. She and her first husband Daniel won the first-place trophy at the Nebraska Polka Days at Peony Park in 1969. But most of all she enjoyed her three grandchildren -- Daniel, Sarah and Andrew -- and her three great-grandchildren -- Lucy, Elisabeth and Thomas Wichmer. She was godmother to six godchildren.

Kathryn was a member of St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn. The St. Theresa Sodality at St. Anthony in Columbus, the Belvedere/Polish Home in Omaha and several bowling leagues.

She is survived by daughter, Carol (Michael) Nowak of Omaha; grandchildren, Daniel R. Nowak of Omaha, Sarah (Steven) Wichmer of St. Louis, Missouri and Andrew M. (Leeron) Nowak; great-grandchildren Lucy, Elisabeth and Thomas Wichmer of St. Louis, Missouri; brother, Samuel M. Prososki (Leona); sisters-in-law, Connie Krzycki, Darlene Krzycki, Annie Krzycki (Jim) Schaecher, Mary Jean (Kelly) Schrant, Dorothy (Don) Schaecher and Charlotte (Ray) Jamison.

She was preceded in death by parents, John and Rosie Prososki; husbands, Daniel H. Krzycki and Francis J. "Fritz" Paprocki; godchild, Robert Prososki; brothers-in-law, Stanley, Francis and Adrian Krzycki and Richard Korger; sisters-in-law, Eugenia Korger, Geraldine Preister and Helen Evans.

Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home