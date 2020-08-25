Kayrn Laudenklos

December 10, 1942-August 22, 2020

Kayrn Laudenklos, 77, of Monroe, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.

A public visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, with family present, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Due to COVID-19, and out of respect for the family, please wear a mask. A private family service will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home. A public graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill. Memorials may be directed to Horn T Zoo or United Methodist Church of Monroe.

Kayrn was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Hastings, to H. Ruth (Baker) and Kenneth Karnes. Ruth remarried Edwin Toepfer of Blue Hill when Kayrn was nine. She was a Girl Scout and 4-H member. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1961, before attending Lincoln School of Commerce. After graduation, Kayrn worked for Kansas-Nebraska Gas in Lincoln, then transferred to Columbus.

On March 5, 1965, Kayrn was united in marriage to Duane Laudenklos. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past March. Kayrn was an active member of United Methodist Church in Monroe, where she taught Sunday school and organized and coordinated the annual turkey dinners. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #322, and served as treasurer for many years. In 2014, Kayrn was recognized for 50 years of membership and service in the Nebraska Rural Letter Carriers Association Auxiliary. She also coordinated and scheduled for American Red Cross blood drives and donated over eight gallons.

Kayrn loved bowling with friends, fishing and camping with family and friends, helping at the Horn T Zoo, and traveling with Duane and nephew, Todd, to show animals at state fairs. Kayrn was a sales representative for Avon for over 40 years.

Kayrn is survived by loving husband of 55 years, Duane Laudenklos of Monroe; sisters: Joanne Peper of Hastings, Shelley (Jack) Moles of Lincoln and Rhonda Wickman of Omaha; brothers-in-law, George Weiland of Decatur and Harry Laudenklos of Monroe; sisters-in-law: Darlene Laudenklos of Monroe, MaryAnn Laudenklos of Columbus and Phyllis Laudenklos of Columbus; many loved nephews and nieces, and special friends, Bob and Donna Matson of Monroe.

Kayrn was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Bonnie (Merle) Osgood and Beverly Weiland; brothers-in-law: Carroll Laudenklos, Dale Laudenklos, Dave Laudenklos and Bob Laudenklos; sisters-in-law: Charlotte Laudenklos, Gladys Laudenklos and Sharon Laudenklos.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.