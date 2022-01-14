Kenneth "Ken" Bernt

April 14, 1948 - January 12, 2022

Kenneth "Ken" Bernt, 73, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday from 3-5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues Monday morning from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Burial is in Sts. Joseph/Patrick Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Kenneth Bernt was born April 14, 1948, to Eugene and Helen (Miksch) Bernt in Columbus. He graduated from Scotus High School. After high school, Ken attended tech school in Hastings. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served admirably until his discharge. On Oct. 1, 1977, Ken was united in marriage to Mary Bruckner. He worked for Beeline Motor Freight, Nebraska Vault Company and Bomgaars. Ken also enjoyed farming and hunting. He was a member of St. Isidore Church, Knights of Columbus and the Engine Club.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Bernt of Columbus; son, Eric (Sarah) Bernt of Creston; grandchildren, Savanna, Samantha and Sophia; and siblings, Keith (Beverly), Carrol, Kevin (Anne) and Constance (David) Teece.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Catherine Lueschen.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.