Kenneth "Ken" Bernt
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Kenneth "Ken" Bernt

April 14, 1948 - January 12, 2022

Kenneth "Ken" Bernt, 73, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday from 3-5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues Monday morning from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Burial is in Sts. Joseph/Patrick Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Kenneth Bernt was born April 14, 1948, to Eugene and Helen (Miksch) Bernt in Columbus. He graduated from Scotus High School. After high school, Ken attended tech school in Hastings. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served admirably until his discharge. On Oct. 1, 1977, Ken was united in marriage to Mary Bruckner. He worked for Beeline Motor Freight, Nebraska Vault Company and Bomgaars. Ken also enjoyed farming and hunting. He was a member of St. Isidore Church, Knights of Columbus and the Engine Club.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Bernt of Columbus; son, Eric (Sarah) Bernt of Creston; grandchildren, Savanna, Samantha and Sophia; and siblings, Keith (Beverly), Carrol, Kevin (Anne) and Constance (David) Teece.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Catherine Lueschen.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
NE
Jan
16
Vigil
5:00p.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
NE
Jan
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
NE
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary, we were so sad to hear about Kenny´s passing. You two were second parents to our girls, and we love you. I seldom leave the house, but I wish we could have attended the funeral. We will forever keep you both in our prayers and think of you with love. John and Jae Lynn
John and Jae Lynn Vyhlidal
January 17, 2022
Mary and family, I am sorry to hear of Ken's passing. I thought of him often as I was his boss at BeeLine years ago! Ken was a great guy and loved all of you very much. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Pam (Merrick) Knuth
Work
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results