Kenneth "Kenny" Vetick

January 19, 1964 – September 22, 2021

Kenneth "Kenny" Vetick, 57, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, with a 4 p.m. vigil service at the church. Burial will take place in All Saints Cemetery.

Kenneth Vetick was born Jan. 19, 1964, to Carroll and Janet (Smith) Vetick in Columbus. He attended St. Isidore Elementary and graduated from Scotus High School in 1982. After graduation, he became a self-employed carpenter around the area. Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Isidore Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and on the maintenance committee. Kenny loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by daughter, Megan (Bryan) Kiene of Columbus; son, Kellen (Leah) Vetick of Columbus; grandsons, Evan and Graham Kiene; parents: Carroll and Janet Vetick of Columbus; sister, Angie (Steve) Lundstrom of Norfolk; niece, Peyton Lundstrom of Lincoln; nephews, Eli Lundstrom of Lincoln; and Ben Lundstrom of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.