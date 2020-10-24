Kevin Lee Jarecki

October 12, 1954-October 20, 2020

Kevin Lee Jarecki, 66, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, due to complications of heart surgery.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A vigilosary will be held 7 p.m. on Thursday also at the church.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50% capacity will be allowed in the church and hall for both services. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. Burial in the Ss. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery is open to all.

The service and vigil will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Kevin Lee Jarecki was born Oct. 12, 1954 in Columbus, Nebraska, to Louis and Alice (Matya) Jarecki. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1973 and from CCC-Columbus in 1975 with an Auto Mechanics Associates Degree. He sang and toured with the college singing group. After college, Kevin operated and drove a truck for the family business until he had a family of his own. He married Ileana Carde on April 9, 1994, in Platte Center. They had two sons, Jacob and Mark.

Kevin loved to fish, camp, the outdoors and attend any and all activities concerning his sons. He was an Eagle Scout and helped many boys attain the rank, including his two sons. He was the Scoutmaster for Troop 276 in Columbus for a few years. He enjoyed scouting.

His last work was keeping the Village of Platte Center a safe place to live and play. Kevin was the maintenance man for Platte Center for the last eight years, and he took great pride in that. He always said, "My job is the safety of 375 lives!" He served in the Platte Center Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years and was a proud Platte Center resident. Kevin was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Ileana of Platte Center; sons, Jacob and grand-puppy, Nova (his little girl as he called her) of Platte Center and Mark (Mariah) of Mesa, Arizona; mother, Alice of Platte Center; sisters, Yvonne (Darwin) Sieh of Columbus, Renee Jarecki, Apostolic Oblate of Fullerton, California; and many aunts, uncles, brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and those who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother-in law, Ileana Bernal; grandparents; and other loved relatives who await for him in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone in need. Memorials for the family to be determined at a later date.

