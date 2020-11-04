Lance Ronald Pfeifer

February 1, 1968-October 31, 2020

Lance Ronald Pfeifer, 52, of Stromsburg, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 31, 2020 as the result of a car accident.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay, Nebraska, with Father Eric Olson and Pastor Brad Birtell officiating.

Lance was born Feb. 1, 1968 to Ronald and Kathryn 'Kak' Ann (Kapels-Swanson) Pfeifer in Fremont, Nebraska. He attended elementary school in Stromsburg and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School in 1986.

On Sept. 12, 1986, he was united in marriage to Vicki Ann Borg at Calvary Lutheran Church in Swede Home. To this union three sons were born.

Lance remained in the Lindsay area, working at Lindsay Manufacturing and Farmer's Coop before moving to Columbus. He worked at Frontier Coop, and in May 2017, began working at Heartland Builders in Columbus as a vendor and safety specialist. Most recently, he also ran the Wetlands Bar and Grill in Rising City.

Lance was a big Kansas City Chiefs football fan.

Survivors include his children, Andrew (Lydia) of Denver, Colorado; Bryant (Kim) and their children Anthony, Abby and Kayde of Columbus; and Derek of Denver, Colorado; mother, Kathryn 'Kak' (James) Swanson of Duncan; father, Ron (Peg) Pfeifer of Lindsay; step-father, Allen Peterson of Stromsburg; siblings, Lesli (Darin) Mickey of Stromsburg, Heidi (Bryan) Corwin of Stromsburg, Nate (Talia) Peterson of Stromsburg, Wade (Kayla) Pfeifer of Lindsay and Amie Pfeifer; step-brothers, Zach (Ashley) Swanson of Columbus and Sam (Whitney) Swanson of Columbus; special friend, Angie Beckman and her daughter, KateLynn of Arlington; and nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Rose Ellen Kapels and Ben and Irene Pfeifer.

Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers and cards may be sent to Ron Pfeifer, 412 E. 4th, Lindsay, Nebraska 68644.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.