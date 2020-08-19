Larry Lee French

August 7, 1935-August 15, 2020

Larry Lee French, beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, surrounded by his daughters. He was welcomed into heaven by our Lord Savior Jesus Christ, his wife, Joann, his parents and his brothers.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2720 28th St., Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with family receiving friends, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Masks will be required. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.

Larry was the oldest of seven sons born to Clifford "Tuffy" and Myrtle (Ball) French. He was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Decatur. He grew up in the Decatur area and graduated from Decatur High School in 1953.

Larry married the love of his life, Joann, on May 16, 1958, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. They made their home in rural Decatur, farming before buying and operating French's Food Market. Larry was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and later attended Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Larry loved watching Chicago Cubs baseball and all Husker sports. As an animal lover, he was devoted to his cats. Larry also loved playing cards, fishing with his grandsons, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughters: Mary (Brad) Baker of Lincoln, Kathy (Dennis) Mussack and Patti (Carl) Taylor (all of Decatur), Jeanne (Brian) Micek of Columbus; 10 grandchildren: Jennie and Jim Carda, Bryan and Stacy Baker, Jill and JC Talman, Tim and Brandi Mussack, Carl and Jeanette Taylor, Becky Taylor, Jordan and Sarah Pinion, Evan, Cayden and Griffin Micek; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; parents; brothers, Kelly and Don.