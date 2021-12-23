Menu
Larry Mohr
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Larry Mohr

December 21, 1955 - December 21, 2021

Larry Mohr, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Private family interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time, all at the funeral home.

Larry was born Dec. 21, 1955, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Herman and Marie (Renner) Mohr. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. Larry graduated from Lakeview High School and began farming and raising hogs with his dad. On Jan. 16, 1988, Larry was united in marriage to Barbara Jones. Larry was an independent trucker for several years. Because of several physical injuries, Larry retired from trucking and farming and the couple moved into Columbus. Larry was an outdoorsman who loved to go hunting and fishing.

Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara Mohr of Columbus; son, Charles (Meghan) Mohr of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Emersyn, Brinen, Quinn and Madeline; daughter, Nnatra (Michael) Corderro of Norfolk; and son, Travis (Azia) Mohr of Omaha.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marie Mohr.

Memorials may be directed to Paws & Claws.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
I'm so sorry to hear about Larry's passing. It's a hard time of year to lose someone dear to you. Barb, please know I'm thinking of you and praying for your heart's peace.
Anita Mohlman
Friend
December 29, 2021
