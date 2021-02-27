Larry Osterhoudt

December 15, 1937 – February 25, 2021

Larry Osterhoudt, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m.. on Monday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Larry G. Osterhoudt was born Dec. 15, 1937, in McCook, Nebraska, to Bertha (Schmid) and Wendell Osterhoudt of Curtis, Nebraska. He attended Curtis Public Grade School, and graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture (High School) at Curtis in 1956, where he was a Free Throw Champion. He attended Kearney State Teachers College (UNK), during which time he met the love of his life, Sandra "Soni" Callahan. They were married on March 15, 1959, in Kearney. They moved to Columbus that year to manage the A&W Root Beer Drive-Inn.

Larry attended Platte Community College, and graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Oct. 8, 1977. He worked for the Columbus Police Department from 1970 to 1985 as chief of the Reserve Police Unit. Larry worked for Rystrom Engineering for 9 years and then Nebraska Public Power District for over 20 years until he retired in 1996. After his retirement Larry went back to work for Tremel Surveying for 14 years.

Larry was active in Columbus Jaycees, Professional Surveyor's Association, Police Officer's Association of Nebraska, National Institute for the Certification of Engineering Technicians, a golden age member of Eagles Club, Master Angler, and Columbus Gun Club. He attended Columbus United Methodist Church.

Larry enjoyed attending NASCAR races, hunting, fishing, attending his grandchildren's activities, and meeting his coffee group. He was very active in stock car racing during his early years including being a mechanic and flag man.

Larry's family was always the most important piece of his life, whether watching his grandkids or just being together. We will always cherish the memories of the time we had together.

Larry is survived by his wife, Soni Osterhoudt of Columbus, Nebraska; daughters, Tammy (Bryce) Grotelueschen of Leigh, Nebraska, and Teri (Dale) Filsinger of Lake Quivira, Kansas; five grandchildren, Sam, Jake, and Michael Filsinger and Kyle and Kaycee Grotelueschen; sister, Elaine Schleeman of Culbertson, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Glenda Smallcomb of Ukiah, California.

Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and an infant brother.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorials to be given to the Columbus Police K-9 Program, Columbus Noon Lions, and Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.