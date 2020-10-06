Laurel Bruckner

Laurel Bruckner, age 87, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. Interment is at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Laurel was born in 1933 on the family farm in Oldham, South Dakota. She was raised, along with her sister Sharon, in Oldham. In 1952, Laurel married Robert Wilde. They had five children: Ranae, Peggy, Karen, Robert and Brett. After the youngest was born, Laurel went to work at Louie's Restaurant. Following Louie's, Laurel also worked at Jack and Jill's Grocery store, SunMart and, eventually, Walmart. Laurel was re-married in 1980 to Lee Bruckner and gained two step-daughters, Annette and Sharon. They were married until Lee passed in 2002.

Laurel gained a family in Nebraska of beloved coworkers, bosses and patrons. She liked to socialize by playing cards with friends, going on casino trips and attending horse races. Friends and family will remember her fun-loving spirit and hard-working attitude. She nicknamed herself the "Tough Dutchman," a motto she lived by till the very end. We would like to thank Laurel's doctors, nurses, the staff at Brookstone, Emerald Care Center, the Hospice program in Columbus, Paster Cindi, Bob's Pharmacy, the Columbus Community Senior Center, Walmart, Tami Ligenza, Gary Puckett and all her friends who loved and supported her since her move to Columbus.

Laurel died comfortably in her own home and is survived by Ranae (Jim) Murphy, Peggy King, Karen (Scott) Goddin, Robert (Eleanor) Wilde, Brett Wilde, Annette (Larry) Bomberger, Sharon Tipton; 17 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com