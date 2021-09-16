Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laverne Schmale
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street
Schuyler, NE

Laverne Schmale

March 31, 1932 – September 8, 2021

Laverne Schmale, 89, of Schuyler, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Nye Point in Fremont, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Schuyler, Nebraska, with the Rev. Day Hefner officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, September 17. Committal will be in Schuyler Cemetery and lunch will follow committal in the church hall. Services will be live streamed on Kracl Funeral Chapel facebook page

Laverne was born on March 31, 1932, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Louis and Joesphine (Bobek) Semrad. On Oct. 16, 1954, she married Amiel Schmale at St. John's Lutheran Church in Schuyler. They lived and raised their family in Schuyler.

Laverne went to Platte Junior College in Columbus and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was proud of her service as a Sunday School Teacher and member of the Altar Committee.

Laverne is survived by her daughter, JoEllen Day of Fremont; two sons, Leigh (Julie) Schmale of Murdock; and Lynn (Kristine) Schmale of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren; Brooke Day and Dylan (Chelsey) Kaup, Tyler Schmale and Megan (Alan) Barnes, Trenton (Emily) Schmale, Ethan Schmale and Layton Schmale; great-grandchildren, Blake Kaup, Logan Barnes and Max and Bea Schmale; one sister, Loretta Kruse of Olympia, Washington; sister-in-law, Carol Lewis of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Amiel in 1995; and sister Laramie Meisner.

Memorials to the church or family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Schuyler, NE
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Schuyler, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kracl Funeral Chapel Schuyler.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Lynn, so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Deb Leggott
September 14, 2021
Leigh: Sorry to hear about your mother. You were one of the good guys at Midland. Followed your career at Elmwood-Murdock somewhat from afar. Hope you've had a good life. Respectfully-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
School
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results