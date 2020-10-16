Leander Koza

June 2, 1940-October 13, 2020

Leander Koza, 80, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Bryan LGH-East in Lincoln.

A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Family burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery. All CDC Guidelines will be in place.

Leander George Koza was born June 2, 1940 to Joe Sr and Josephine (Shemek) Koza on the family farm in rural Nance County. He attended grade school at Sts. Peter and Paul – Krakow. At a young age, Leander contracted a meningitis, which left him disabled for the rest of his life. He moved with his parents to Silver Creek, where he helped them with household activities until their passing. Leader enjoyed watching country western shows and listening to polka and polish music, especially the Kava Orchestra, which his brother Norman was in.

He is survived by her sister, Diana (Jim) Thalken of Columbus; sister-in-law, Pat Koza of Silver Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Sr. (1966) and Josephine (1987); and his grandparents, George and Anna (Worzel) Koza; John and Katherine (Bogus) Shemek; brothers, Joesph Jr. (2010) and Norman (2014); niece Lori Koza; and great-niece Olivia Koza.

