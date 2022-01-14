LeAnn Marie Eaton

March 24, 1981 - January 9, 2022

LeAnn Marie Eaton, 40, of Bruno, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 9, 2022 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, Nebraska.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, Presentation Catholic Church Marietta in Bellwood, Nebraska, with Fr. Mike Ventre officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 followed by 6 p.m. rosary at the church. Inurnment will be in the St Peters and St. Mary's Cemetery in Marietta.

LeAnn was born March 24, 1981 in Columbus, Nebraska, to Carroll Adamy and Rozan Graus. She attended school in Kearney and the Houston, Texas area before moving to David City when she was 12. She graduated from David City High School. She received her associate degree from Platte College before earning her bachelor's degree in business from Iowa Western.

On Sept. 24, 2005 she was united in marriage to Jonathan Jay Eaton at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. To this union one daughter was born. The family lived in Bruno and LeAnn worked at Vishay Intertechnology in Columbus as a customer service representative. In the fall of 2020 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She was a member of St. Anthony's in Bruno. She enjoyed painting, gardening, tending their honey bees, and arts and crafts. She was best described as an artist. She loved her dad and they had a special bond. She was also an animal lover, especially her puppies.

Survivors include her husband, Jon of Bruno; daughter, Callie of Bruno; mother, Rozan Adamy of Missouri City, Texas; step-mother, Deb Adamy of Bellwood; brother, Clayton Adamy of Missouri City, Texas; sister, Christy (Roger) Eaton of Bruno; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Adamy who passed away March 14, 2021.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.