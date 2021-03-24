Lee Ann Kirstine

December 21, 1948 - March 19, 2021

Lee Ann Kirstine, 72, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Southlake Village in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, with a Rosary beginning at 10 a.m. at St. John's the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., with the Rev. Lyle Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Wyuka Cemetery.

Lee Ann was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Don and Marjorie (Webster) Walbridge. Don passed away in March 1949 and Marjorie later married Edward Shotkoski, who helped raise Lee Ann. She graduated from Columbus High School with the class of 1967 and later attended Columbus Beauty School. Lee Ann was a member of AA and St. John's the Apostle Catholic Church.

Lee Ann is survived by her children, Ryan (Jenetta) Walbridge of Beatrice, Nebraska, Toby Kirstine and Mashawn Kirstine (Demian Estrada) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Julie (Michael) Martin of Breman, Kansas; adopted children, Hevin Kristine (Brandon Bartak) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Donte Kirstine of Marysville, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; mother, Marjorie Shotkoski of Columbus, Nebraska; siblings, Connie Shotkoski and Bobbi (Joe) Fehringer of Columbus, Nebraska, and Jerry (Jo Ann) Shotkoski of Hershey, Nebraska; a nephew; and special friends, Kelly Fleming-Culley and Sean Culley and family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don Walbridge; and stepfather, Edward Shotkoski.

Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.

