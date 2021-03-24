Leo Thiele

July 23, 1934 - March 21, 2021

Leo Thiele, 86, of Columbus, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Leo Edward Thiele was born July 23, 1934 in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Anna (Kaster) Thiele. He received his education at St. Bonaventure High School where he graduated in 1952. Leo served in the National Guard. Leo farmed and raised cattle until his retirement. He has spent the winters in Mesa, Arizona, for several years. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, a charter member of the Perpetual Adoration, Parish Council, Knight of Columbus #938, American Legion and 4-H Council.

Leo is survived by his brother-in-law, LeRoy Sprunk Sr. of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Thiele; infant brother; sister, Dorothy Helm; brother, Arnold Thiele; brother, Lawrence Thiele; brother, Marion Thiele; brother, Wilbert Thiele; sister, Irene Sprunk; and sister, Helena Wiegand.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorials are suggested to Scotus High School, St. Bonaventure Grade School and St. Jude.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com