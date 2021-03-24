Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leo Thiele
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Leo Thiele

July 23, 1934 - March 21, 2021

Leo Thiele, 86, of Columbus, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Leo Edward Thiele was born July 23, 1934 in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Anna (Kaster) Thiele. He received his education at St. Bonaventure High School where he graduated in 1952. Leo served in the National Guard. Leo farmed and raised cattle until his retirement. He has spent the winters in Mesa, Arizona, for several years. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, a charter member of the Perpetual Adoration, Parish Council, Knight of Columbus #938, American Legion and 4-H Council.

Leo is survived by his brother-in-law, LeRoy Sprunk Sr. of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Thiele; infant brother; sister, Dorothy Helm; brother, Arnold Thiele; brother, Lawrence Thiele; brother, Marion Thiele; brother, Wilbert Thiele; sister, Irene Sprunk; and sister, Helena Wiegand.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorials are suggested to Scotus High School, St. Bonaventure Grade School and St. Jude.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
1565 18th Ave, Columbus, NE
Mar
29
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
1565 18th Ave, Columbus, NE
Mar
30
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
NE
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
1565 18th Ave, Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.