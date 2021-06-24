Leonard E. Jindra

July 24, 1951-June 22, 2021

Leonard E. Jindra, 69, of David City passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

A Parish Rosary was held on Sunday, June 27th, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City.

The Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28th, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Leonard was born on July 24, 1951, at David City, Nebraska to James and Margery (Hill) Jindra. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going out for daily drives and listening to Polka Music on the Big Joe Polka Show. He worked at Fargo Assembly for 23 years on the harness assembly line and he was a member of St. Mary's Church in David City.

Leonard is survived by his brother, Anton of David City, Nebraska; sisters: Ann Schmid of Grand Island, Nebraska, Rose (Ralph) Chloupek and Mary Jane Jindra both of Lincoln, Nebraska and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: John, Stephen, Joseph and Jerry Jindra; brother-in-law: Alvin Schmid and infant niece and nephew, Theresa and David Chloupek.

Memorials to the David City Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.