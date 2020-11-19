Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leonard Lowe
1918 - 2020
BORN
1918
DIED
2020

Leonard L. Lowe

July 3, 1918 – November 6, 2020

Leonard L. Lowe, 102, died Friday Nov. 6, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Nebraska.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday also at the Funeral Home. Burial is in the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska.

Leonard L. Lowe was born July 3, 1918, to Harvey and Mary (Wozny) Lowe. He worked for the Civilian Conservation Corp. and also the Railroad. Leonard enjoyed model cars and airplanes and reading the Omaha World Herald cover to cover.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Nov
20
Service
11:00a.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.