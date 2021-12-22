Menu
Leonard Paprocki
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Leonard Paprocki

June 9, 1935 - December 19, 2021

Leonard Paprocki, 86, of Bellwood, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood. Interment was in the St. Michaels' Catholic Cemetery in Tarnov.

The funeral Mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Leonard was born June 9, 1935, in Tarnov, Nebraska, to Henry and Emma (Barnas) Paprocki. He grew up on the family farm near Tarnov and attended St. Michael's School. He then attended Milford Automotive Technical School. He worked for Boesch Motor Co. in Humphrey for 20 years as a mechanic. Leonard later worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier, retiring from the Bellwood Post Office in 1997. While living in Tarnov he was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, an EME, lector and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Tarnov Fire Department and the town board. He spent six years in the National Guard-Lincoln. When he became a mail carrier he moved to Bellwood and became a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where he helped take care of the church grounds. He had presently been a member of the Knights of Columbus, Mary Queen of Angels Council #15944. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and traveling.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Wemhoff of North Carolina; special friend, Lavonne Kouma of Bellwood; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Paprocki; sister, Ruth Zywiec; brothers-in-law, Jim Wemhoff and Leo Zywiec; niece, Connie Huse; and nephew, Don Urkoski.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
28
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Bellwood, NE
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Bellwood, NE
