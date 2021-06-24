Leonard J. (Len) Sloup

Age 73

Leonard J. (Len) Sloup, 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Interment at Lincoln Memorial Park.

He was a nearly 50-year Department of Revenue employee, proudly serving nine governors. In 1966, he graduated from David City Aquinas High School. Leonard was currently serving on or had served on the past boards, these boards included Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County (Founding), Friends of the State Museum, Lincoln Arts Council, Lincoln Pius X High School Parent Association, LUX Center for the Arts and Sheldon Art Gallery.

He was an extraordinary man, phenomenal husband, outstanding father and grandfather, devoted friend and selfless advocate for others.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Quambusch of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter and son-in-law, Jill (Sloup) & David Nolton Jr. and grandchildren David III & Lena of Ashburn, Virginia; son and daughter-in-law, Tim & Corinna Sloup and grandsons Titus & Corbin of Purcellville, Virginia; stepson and family, Adam Baker & Joni Beach, Lila Beach and Owen & Evan Baker of Cedarville, California; stepson and family, Ben Baker & Glennie Kramer Baker and Emerson & Eloise Baker of Oakland, California; stepson and family, Micah Zajic & Biz Zast and Jane & Jack Zajic of Brooklyn, New York; stepdaughter and family, Miriah Zajic & Matt Cruse and Tavyn, Jaxyn & Kingston Cruse of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother and sister-in-law, Steve & Lori Sloup of Farmington, Missouri; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and acquaintances, and dogs, Rita & Roxie.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda (Eiting) Sloup; his mother, Josephine (Klein) Sloup; his father, Ladislav Sloup; and brother, Kevin Sloup.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art of David City, Nebraska; Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County; Community Action's Gathering Place and Head Start; and David City Aquinas High School Foundation.