LeRoy Bayer
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
830 S Colfax St
West Point, NE

LeRoy Bayer

March 9, 1946 - December 22, 2021

LeRoy Bayer, 75, of Papillion, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at CHI Bergan-Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells, Nebraska, with Fr. Stan Schmit and Fr. Paul Ortmeier as con-celebrants. Interment with military honors will be in the Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a public vigil service at 7 p.m. at the church and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

LeRoy Paul Bayer was born on March 9, 1946, at West Point, Nebraska, to Fabian and Anna (Knust) Bayer. He graduated from Howells High School in 1964. LeRoy served in the United States Air Force from July 28, 1966, until being honorably discharged on July 27, 1970.

He was united in marriage to Candy Wilbur.

After his discharge from the military he began working in construction in Gulf Port, Mississippi. He moved to Schuyler, Nebraska, and did construction and farmed for a number of years. In 1986, he moved to Bellevue, Nebraska, and built homes until 2013.

LeRoy enjoyed reading all of Louis L'Amour novels and watching westerns on the television. He loved to dance and spend time with his family. He was known for being ornery and a jokester. He never met a stranger and was there for anyone who needed help.

Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Galvin of Fremont; daughter, Catrina (Chris) Hotz of Papillion; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Gall of Bennington; and brother, Larry (Jenny Bayer) of Shawnee, Kansas.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Fabian and Anna Bayer; brothers, Roland and Richard Bayer; nephew, Ryan Bayer; niece, Carol Gall; and great niece, Gracie Heller.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The NC Gartner Family
January 8, 2022
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
LeRoy was a patient in our dental office. Always had a big smile. Nice to talk to. He loved his daughters. They looked out for their daddy and took good care of him. He was like family. He will be missed. My deepest sympathy to his family. ~ Mary
Mary Ritter
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
Mary and I send our deepest sympathies to the family of Leroy Bayer. Leroy did several construction projects for us many tyrants ago. Thank You for your service to the country. RIP my friend.
John Wenninghoff
Friend
December 26, 2021
