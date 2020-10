LeRoy "Lee" Iwanski

Age 86

LeRoy "Lee" Iwanski, 86, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital / LTC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, TBA. Visitation without the family present will take place from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at McKown Funeral Home. Masks are required and all CDC restrictions and guidelines will be in place.

