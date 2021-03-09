Menu
Lila Wood
Lila Lee (Hill) Wood

March 29, 1935 - March 3, 2021

Lila Lee (Hill) Wood, 85, formally of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Columbus, Nebraska.

It was Lila's wish to be cremated. Inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska. The family requests masks to be worn.

Lila Lee Wood, daughter of Howard Hill and Irene (Lahaye) Hill, was born on March 29, 1935, in Riverton, Wyoming, along with her twin sister, Ila May. She grew up and attended high school in Riverton. After graduation, Lila moved to Lexington, Nebraska, where she met and then married the love of her life, Howard Wood, on July 25, 1953, in a small ceremony in North Platte, Nebraska. To this union, two children were born: Kerry and Kevin.

Lila worked in various jobs in Lexington and eventually retired from Reach Electronics in 1997. She was an avid volunteer blood donor with the Red Cross until her declining health prevented her to continue.

Lila enjoyed many hobbies such as camping, sewing, crocheting and woodworking. Her family and friends were blessed with many of her handmade pieces over the years. She was especially proud of her yard work and beautiful flower gardens, which earned her the prestigious Yard of the Week award.

Lila was very active with her bowling league and was also known to play a little softball from time to time. It gave her great joy to spend time with her family and sharing her hobbies and gifts with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lila was a natural caregiver to those she loved and anyone that needed her. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Kevin (Teresa) Wood of Columbus, Nebraska; son-in-law, Mark Hunt of Lexington; grandchildren, Amanda (Wes) Duval of Wood River, Nebraska, Kelly (Jason) Meridith of Columbus, Nebraska, Brad Sheets of Casper, Wyoming, Brandy (Eric) Samuelson of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Bridgette Flores of Gothenburg, Nebraska, Rebekah Hunt of Lexington, Nebraska, and Tyler (Jackie) Hunt of Lexington, Nebraska; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; along with many nieces, nephews and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; daughter, Kerry Hunt; brothers, Roy, Leonard, Donnie and Robert; twin sister, Ila May; and her great-grandson, Kaleb Meridith.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Inurnment
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Lexington, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lila and I were supervisors at Reach Elec. together. We would sneek out back and take a break and talk about family and anything. She was tuff on the outside but a sweetheart on the inside. Played softball together. I was glad when she moved to Columbus,Ne to visit her. I wished I had known she was there sooner. The time I did spend w/her we had to have ice cream and talk about Reach people, flowers, and said she had her own little house within a house, then we would laugh. She had such a funny side to her. She well be missed.
Nancy Filkin
March 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of lila passing . we had many good times at bowling our trips to state bowling & 600 club . she always made it fun . Prayers to all of you.
Darlene Duering
Friend
March 14, 2021
I worked with Lila at Reach and played softball with her. When you played catch with her you expected a few broken blood vessels in you fingers. What ever she did it always had her full attention. I remember her being joyful and focused on everything she did. Bless You.
Jeri (Miller) Kyle
March 10, 2021
She was always very nice. She loved spending time with you and it was obvious how much she loved her family! So sorry for your loss.
Tami Donoghue
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I bowled with her for years and we had coffee at dottys diner every Tuesday morning . She will be deeply missed. Chris mueller
Chris Mueller
Friend
March 8, 2021
