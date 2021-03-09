Lila Lee (Hill) Wood

March 29, 1935 - March 3, 2021

Lila Lee (Hill) Wood, 85, formally of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Columbus, Nebraska.

It was Lila's wish to be cremated. Inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska. The family requests masks to be worn.

Lila Lee Wood, daughter of Howard Hill and Irene (Lahaye) Hill, was born on March 29, 1935, in Riverton, Wyoming, along with her twin sister, Ila May. She grew up and attended high school in Riverton. After graduation, Lila moved to Lexington, Nebraska, where she met and then married the love of her life, Howard Wood, on July 25, 1953, in a small ceremony in North Platte, Nebraska. To this union, two children were born: Kerry and Kevin.

Lila worked in various jobs in Lexington and eventually retired from Reach Electronics in 1997. She was an avid volunteer blood donor with the Red Cross until her declining health prevented her to continue.

Lila enjoyed many hobbies such as camping, sewing, crocheting and woodworking. Her family and friends were blessed with many of her handmade pieces over the years. She was especially proud of her yard work and beautiful flower gardens, which earned her the prestigious Yard of the Week award.

Lila was very active with her bowling league and was also known to play a little softball from time to time. It gave her great joy to spend time with her family and sharing her hobbies and gifts with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lila was a natural caregiver to those she loved and anyone that needed her. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Kevin (Teresa) Wood of Columbus, Nebraska; son-in-law, Mark Hunt of Lexington; grandchildren, Amanda (Wes) Duval of Wood River, Nebraska, Kelly (Jason) Meridith of Columbus, Nebraska, Brad Sheets of Casper, Wyoming, Brandy (Eric) Samuelson of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Bridgette Flores of Gothenburg, Nebraska, Rebekah Hunt of Lexington, Nebraska, and Tyler (Jackie) Hunt of Lexington, Nebraska; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; along with many nieces, nephews and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; daughter, Kerry Hunt; brothers, Roy, Leonard, Donnie and Robert; twin sister, Ila May; and her great-grandson, Kaleb Meridith.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.