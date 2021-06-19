Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Klug
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Lois M. Klug

April 2, 1940 - June 14, 2021

Lois M. Klug, 81, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus, Nebraska, with Jackson Moore officiating.

Lois was born on April 2, 1940, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Paul and Loretta (Schindler) Klug. As a resident of NorthStar Services in Norfolk, Nebraska, Lois brought a smile to the faces of those who cared for her with warmth and compassion. She especially loved summer days in the sunshine, and she enjoyed being around children and animals. Throughout her entire life, she loved to listen to music.

The family wishes to thank the staff at NorthStar Services for their love and care they gave to Lois. We appreciated it very much.

Lois is survived by her brother, Allen; and sister, Delores (Gerald) Mueller.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Frederick H. Klug.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Graveside service
5:00p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.