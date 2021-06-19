Lois M. Klug

April 2, 1940 - June 14, 2021

Lois M. Klug, 81, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus, Nebraska, with Jackson Moore officiating.

Lois was born on April 2, 1940, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Paul and Loretta (Schindler) Klug. As a resident of NorthStar Services in Norfolk, Nebraska, Lois brought a smile to the faces of those who cared for her with warmth and compassion. She especially loved summer days in the sunshine, and she enjoyed being around children and animals. Throughout her entire life, she loved to listen to music.

The family wishes to thank the staff at NorthStar Services for their love and care they gave to Lois. We appreciated it very much.

Lois is survived by her brother, Allen; and sister, Delores (Gerald) Mueller.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Frederick H. Klug.

