Lois Klug
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO

Lois L. Klug

April 2, 1931 - May 23, 2021

Lois L. Klug, 90, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, Ohio.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, Colorado. Friends may call at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

She was born April 2, 1931, in Creston, Nebraska, to Walter and Thelma (Wendt) Sander.

Lois is survived by her loving daughter, LeAnne (the Rev. Bradford) Scott and their children Megan E. and Adam J. (Laine) Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Willis Klug; son, Brian Roger Klug; sister, Aldine Germeroth; and brother, Harlen Sander.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Lois's memory are asked to consider the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Toledo, Ohio; Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri; or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO
Jun
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO
Funeral services provided by:
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.