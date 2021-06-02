Lois L. Klug

April 2, 1931 - May 23, 2021

Lois L. Klug, 90, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania, Ohio.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, Colorado. Friends may call at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

She was born April 2, 1931, in Creston, Nebraska, to Walter and Thelma (Wendt) Sander.

Lois is survived by her loving daughter, LeAnne (the Rev. Bradford) Scott and their children Megan E. and Adam J. (Laine) Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Willis Klug; son, Brian Roger Klug; sister, Aldine Germeroth; and brother, Harlen Sander.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Lois's memory are asked to consider the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Toledo, Ohio; Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri; or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

