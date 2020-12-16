Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Parker
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Lois Parker

March 24, 1947 – December 14, 2020

Lois Parker, 73, of Genoa, formerly of Silver Creek, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Genoa Long Term Care.

Private family services will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek. Public visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the United Methodist Church. The service on Friday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Lois LeAnn Parker was born on March 24, 1947, in Central City, Nebraska, to Carl and Myrtle (Blair) Bivens. She grew up in Silver Creek, graduated from high school in 1965, and later married Dale Parker on July 24, 1966, in Silver Creek. Lois worked at Vishay Dale Electronics for 30 years before retiring in 2010. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her husband, Dale Parker of Genoa, Nebraska; son, Todd (Stephanie) Parker of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Aaron Parker, Matthew Parker and Lillian Parker of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Gayle (Linda) Bivens of Candler, North Carolina; sister, Janice (Jim) Cumpston of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Roger (Janet) Bivens of Columbus, Nebraska; brother, Maurice – Mort (Patricia) Bivens of Lincoln, Nebraska; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Myrtle Bivens.

She was greatly loved and will be missed immensely.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
NE
Dec
18
Service
United Methodist Church
Silver Creek, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God Bless Dale and Family during this difficult times. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Barb Siedlik, Insurance
December 24, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results