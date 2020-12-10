Menu
Loren "Jay" Unkel

January 29, 1951 - December 8, 2020

Loren "Jay" Unkel, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital. He died after a long battle with COVID-19 complications with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life for Jay will be held at a later date due to the COVID pandemic.

Loren Jay Unkel was born on a cold, winter day on Jan. 29, 1951, to Loren G. Unkel and Sarah "Sally" Sesler Unkel. Jay was one month early but was a go-getter from the start. He always would arrive early to any destination, which you can see started from birth.

Jay grew up on a farm southwest of Battle Creek, Nebraska, where he learned to work hard from an early age with his grandparents, dad and younger brother Joe on the farm. Jay graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1969 and then went on to receive a degree in Heating/Air from Northeast Community College. He worked at Camaco in Columbus for many years as a welder until his retirement.

Throughout his life Jay was blessed with two children, Stacie and Travis. He adored his time with his children and taught them many things, especially how to be a good shot with a gun. He loved his five grandkids and was always the fun Papa who loved giving different but crazy gifts and handpicked cards.

On June 20, 1992, Jay married the love of his life Sharon Bemis Rathje in Columbus and gained two stepsons, Shane and Rory Rathje. They spent their time together going on many adventures. They loved motorcycles rides, and for many years, would put on 15,000 miles easily in a season. They enjoyed many camping trips, vacations and adventures together over the last 28 years. During the last eight years, they enjoyed their winters in Arizona being snow birds.

Jay enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, motorcycle riding, karate, camping, jewelry-making, woodworking and his cats. He loved to make and give gifts for everyone he would meet. He never knew a stranger.

Jay is survived by his wife, Sharon of Columbus; daughter, Stacie (Joe) Schaecher of Tilden, Nebraska, and their children Kyleigh Lewis of Omaha, Nebraska, Jaydn Schaecher of Wheeling, West Virginia, Brock Schaecher of Fullerton and Sydnee Schaecher of Tilden; son, Travis Unkel and child Zander of Watertown, Wisconsin; stepsons, Rory (Amy) Rathje of Madison, Indiana, and their sons, Rily and Alec and Shane (Teresa) Rathje of Lincoln and their children, Michael and Mandy; brother, Joe Unkel of Norfolk, Nebraska and child, Alecia Unkel of Denver, Colorado; mother, Sarah "Sally" Unkel of Norfolk; and many friends.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Loren G. Unkel; and grandparents, Walter and Tillie Unkel and Paul and Carrie Sesler.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


I am saddened to hear of the passing of my "old" friend and fellow "aggie". We had many good times while at BCHS. Voc Ag judging trips, trips to Norfolk, Tilden, Meadow Grove, etc. (Most would not believe we rented 100 cc scooters for a trip down good old Hwy 275. (My current M/C is an 1100 cc, a love of cycling we shared, that I didn't know about) I remember the student teacher we had who served as coach for the "freshmen basketball players with "less skills" -- Jay scored a basked on a rebound -- but for the other team!) I also have "somewhat" fond memories of the sheep shearing school at UNL our senior year at BC. I still have a scar on the end of my index finger from him handing me a running clipping shear. As I remember, Dr. Ted Doane, teaching the class, said the sheep would soon be bleeding more than I was. (he was right)
Sadly, time has gotten away from all of us, and I lost track of most of my old class mates and friends when I graduated, and moved out of state. Rest in Peace, old friend.
Carl Wilcox
Friend
December 17, 2020
Our sympathy to you Sharon
Gary and Doris Glatter
December 11, 2020
Hello Sharon. We are so sorry to hear of Jay´s battle. He is at peace now. Some day you will rejoice with him in the presence of our Lord. We love you. God be with you.
Melody Smith
December 10, 2020
