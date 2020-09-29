Lorene Anna (Bruckner) Mick

March 24, 1926-September 27, 2020

Lorene Anna (Bruckner) Mick passed away Sunday, Sept. 27th, 2020, at The Heritage at Meridian Garden in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. Vigil service at the church. Burial will be in the Presentation Cemetery, rural Bellwood, Nebraska.

Lorene Anna Bruckner was born March 24, 1926, in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Anna (Janicek) Bruckner and grew up on a farm near Lone Star.

On Jan. 7th, 1948, Lorene married Walter Mick in St. Peters Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska. From this union five daughters were born. Walt and Lorene farmed side by side on a 5th generation family farm near Bellwood.

Lorene was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joys were family Holidays, the Cabin, and spending time with the love of her life, Walt, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and going to dances with Walt.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirley McDonald of Bellwood, Connie (Steve) Herrman of Columbus, Jeanette (Joe) Birkel of David City, Deanna (Bob) Zegers of Bellwood, son-in-law Frank Fichtl of David City, twin sister Irene Oakeson of Columbus; 17 Grandchildren; and 41 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years; Walter Mick, daughter, Jolene Fichtl; son-in-law Gary McDonald; parents, William and Anna (Janicek) Bruckner; and brothers Harold and Leland Bruckner.

