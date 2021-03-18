Lorraine "Bugs" Hamel

September 10, 1931 – March 25, 2021

Lorraine "Bugs" Hamel, 89, of Dodge, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Parkview Home in Dodge.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with the Rev. Matt Gutowski as celebrant. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Lunch will be in the church hall following mass. A graveside service will be held at 1:45 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation with family present will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 5 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Masks are encouraged at the funeral and visitation and seating will be socially distanced by household.

Lorraine Margaret Hamel was born on Sept. 10, 1931, to Frank and Caroline (Lesiak) Knopik on the family farm near Fullerton. She attended country school until the eighth grade before working at Clara's Café. On April 18, 1951, Lorraine married Darwin "Jake" Hamel at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. The couple moved in 1965 to Dodge, where Lorraine worked various jobs including Wimmer's Meat Plant, Parkview Home, and Dodge Dairy. The couple retired to Columbus in 1998 and Lorraine moved back to Dodge in 2013 following the death of her husband.

Lorraine was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Altar Society, and American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed going to the horse races, bowling, and watching her favorite football teams – the Huskers and the Chicago Bears, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Stecher and Denise "Dee" (Gary) Eikmeier both of Dodge, and Kimberly (Mark) Lenhart of Arvada, Colorado; sons, Tim (Somboon) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Chris (Betsy) of Omaha, and Bruce (Diane) of Gretna; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Zaruba of Fullerton and Mary (Ben) Gdowski of York; and brother, Richard Knopik of Columbus.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Katherine Casey, Ethel Kava, and Elizabeth Stopak; brothers, Edward, Virgil, Frank, Louis, Lawrence, and Jerome Knopik; and son-in-law, Curtis Stecher.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements are being handled by Stokely Funeral Home.