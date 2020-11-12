Lorraine Vacha

January 1, 1930 – November 9, 2020

Lorraine Vacha, 90, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with Father Stan Schmit celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, from 4-6 p.m. and continue on Saturday, from 1 p.m. until service time, all at the church.

There will be a vigil service at 6 p.m. Friday at the church. The funeral service will be live streamed on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Lorraine Vacha was born to Henry and Helena (Cohrs) Groteluschen on Jan. 1, 1930, at her parents' home in Grand Prairie, in rural Platte Center, Nebraska. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Prairie, on Feb. 2, 1930. When her parents moved to a farm south of Leigh, Nebraska, she attended school at District # 46 in Colfax County through the eighth grade. Lorraine then attended Wilson Jr. High School, District #20 for the 9th and 10th grades, and finished her high school education at Kramer High School in Columbus, graduating in May of 1946.

After graduation from high school, Lorraine worked for the gas company until 1950, when her brother Henry entered the Army, Lorraine then returned home to help her parents on the farm for three years. When her brother returned from his service, she went back to work in Columbus. She then worked for Nebraska Public Power until she got married.

Lorraine was united in marriage to Leonard Vacha on Sept. 11, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh. To this union, four children were born, Janet Lou, Linda Kay, Terry Lee, and Larry Michael. Their son Terry Lee was paralyzed in a pickup accident in 1998.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Leonard Vacha of Clarkson, Nebraska; daughters, Janet (George) Stockamp of Scribner, Nebraska, and Linda (Larry) Prokopec of Clarkson, Nebraska; son, Larry Vacha of Clarkson, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, James (Ruth) Vacha of Cedar Bluff, Nebraska, Adolph Vacha of Temple, Texas and Richard Vacha of Clarkson, Nebraska.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Helena Groteluschen; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Nettie Vacha; son, Terry Lee Vacha; great-grandsons, Jeffrey Stockamp and Terry Lee Vacha; brothers, Karl (Marjorie) Groteluschen and Henry Groteluschen; and sister, Luella (James) Kirk.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family choice or donor's choice.

