Lorrine "Jo" Tooley

February 23, 1931 - January 10, 2022

Lorrine "Jo" Tooley, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-6 p.m. Thursday with a 6 p.m. vigil service and rosary at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Estes Park, Colorado.

Jo Tooley was born Feb. 23, 1931 to Allen "Doc" and Anna (Rezac) Johannes in Schuyler, Nebraska. She graduated from Schuyler High School and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Tooley on Dec. 26, 1953. They were blessed with four children, Bob Jr., Kevin, Kelli and Dan. She was a homemaker and also worked in the family retail business with her husband Bob, in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Loveland, Colorado, before moving to Columbus where they owned and operated Tooley Card and Gift. There she managed the bridal registry and Christmas Shop. They then returned to Colorado and owned and operated Alpine Trading Company of Estes Park. After the death of her husband and son Bob, she returned to Columbus. She assisted her daughter at St. Isidore Catholic School and was known as "Gramma Jo" by the first-grade students.

Jo loved her family and friends, her dogs, the mountains of Colorado and traveling. She enjoyed all sports, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies.

Jo also had a deep devotion to the Virgin Mary, visiting Medugorje twice, Fatima and Lourdes. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Pamyla) Tooley of Greeley, Colorado, and grandchildren, Lindena (Mike) Prindiville, Brad (Jill) Tooley, Melissa (Travis) Schlueter and Mallory (Ryan) Brewer; daughter, Kelli (Robert) Csukker of Columbus and grandchildren, Michael Schaecher, Patrick (Laura) Schaecher and Matthew Csukker; son, Dan (Debbie) Tooley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and granddaughter Raegan Tooley; and great-grandchildren, Taylor and Emma Prindiville; Carly and Caleb Tooley; Bryson, Braylee, and Bentley Schlueter; Brennen Brewer; Celia and James Schaecher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, Sr.; son, Bob, Jr.; parents, Doc and Anna Johannes; and father- and mother-in-law, Dick and Katie Tooley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Isidore Catholic School or St. Isidore Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com