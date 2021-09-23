Menu
Lougene Schumacher
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Lougene Schumacher

December 18, 1928 – September 20, 2021

Lougene Schumacher, 92, formerly of Platte Center, Nebraska, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at the Genoa Long Term Care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the church. Interment will be in the SS. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery in rural Platte Center.

Lougene was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Lindsay, Nebraska to Guy and Mary (Staashelm) Blecher. She received her education in Humphrey Grade and High Schools. She then attended Midland College in Fremont. Lougene was united in marriage to Walter J. Schumacher on Sept. 29, 1948, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. She was employed at Consumer Public Power in Columbus. She lived on the family farm for 13 years before moving into Platte Center. In 2008, she moved to Prairie Village. Lougene enjoyed dancing, bowling, raising her four children and helping her husband with the insurance business. She was president of St. Ann's Sodality, enjoyed quilting and card club. She served on the St. Joseph Church Council. Lougene enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by children, Patricia (Darrell) Janssen of Columbus; Richard (Beverly) Schumacher; Debra (Brian) Johnson of Franklin, Tennessee; Roch (Janet) Schumacher of Ocklawaha, Florida; Mary Ann Schumacher of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren, Andrea (Joel) Smejkal of Columbus; Trent Janssen of Columbus; Jeremy (Jill) Janssen of Platte Center; Nicole (Matt) Burns of Omaha; Kristi (John) Hurley of Elkhorn; Sara (Bryant) Schumacher of Phoenix, Arizona; Brett (Cayley) Johnson of Franklin, Tennessee; 15 great-grandchildren and one expected; and three great-great-grandchildren and one expected.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; sister, Dolores Eckholt; nephew, Larry Eckholt.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
155 A Street, Platte, NE
Sep
27
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
155 A Street, Platte, NE
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
155 A Street, Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
