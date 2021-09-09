Louis A. Sojka, M.D.

November 29, 1930 – September 6, 2021

Louis A. Sojka, M.D. of Omaha passed away on September 6, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, Omaha, Nebraska. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, followed by a 7 p.m. vigil service at West Center Chapel. Private Family Burial.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Memorials to Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey and School, www.mountmichael.org, 22520 Mount Michael Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022.

