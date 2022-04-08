Lucas Torczon

September 25, 1978 - April 5, 2022

Lucas Torczon, 43, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Fr. Patrick Harrison officiating. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time, also at the funeral home.

Lucas was born Sept. 25, 1978, in Columbus, to Jay and Bonnie (Bierman) Torczon. He attended Columbus Public Schools and for the last 15 years has worked at Columbus Hydraulics. As a youth, Luke enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at Ernst Lake. He enjoyed watching wrestling, going to hockey games, watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the New Orleans Saints. Luke's special joy in his life was his two daughters.

Lucas is survived by daughter, Jaylen Faulkner of Columbus; daughter, Laylah Torczon of Stromsburg; parents, Jay and Bonnie Torczon of Columbus; sister, Megan (fiancé Craig Sindelar) Levos of Columbus; nephews, Riley and Noah Levos of Columbus; niece, Emma Levos of Columbus; aunt, Kathy Wetjen of Omaha; aunt, Jean (Gary) Sharman of Columbus; uncle, John Torczon of Wakefield; uncle, Dave (Mel) Torczon of Elkhorn; uncle, Bob (Bonnie) Bierman of Columbus; and uncle, Tom (Janet Wilgus) Bierman of Columbus.

Lucas was preceded in death by an infant child; uncles, Lon Wetjen and Don Bierman; and grandparents, Lawrence and Berniece Torczon and Willard and Mary Bierman.

Memorials may be directed to the family or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com