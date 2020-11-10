Lucille (Jarosz) Karges

May 18, 1929-November 5, 2020

Lucille (Jarosz) Karges, 91, formerly of Columbus, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

A private mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, without the family present at McKown Funeral Home. Directed Health Measures will be followed. The funeral mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lucille Marie Karges was born on May 18, 1929, in Tarnov, Nebraska, to Mike and Della (Cochon) Jarosz. She attended St. Michael's School in Tarnov and later received her GED. Lucille was united in marriage to Donald S. Karges on a beautiful fall day on Oct. 11, 1949. They were parents to four daughters. Don and Lucille farmed west of Duncan in Platte County from marriage until retirement and owned a family trucking business, which made many trips to the Omaha Stockyards in South Omaha. Lucille also worked for Schweser's Bridal Department, Montgomery Ward, Sears and Columbus Educational Service Unit. After retiring, Lucille and Don moved to Duncan. Lucille was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan, church choir, St. Ann's Society, church board, CCD Teacher and Catholic Daughters. After Don passed, she moved to Columbus and was a member of St. Isidore's Church and the Lady's Quilting Group. Lucille moved to Omaha in 2015. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Gretna. She enjoyed spending time with family, baking, quilting, sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles and music.

Lucille is survived by four daughters, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren: Carolyn (John) Cieloha of Genoa; Jodi (Brad) Koza and Jace of Grand Island; Heidi (Rick) Woodman of Lincoln; Jamey (Heather) Kershaw of Silver Creek; Erin Kershaw-Riley and Aiden of Lincoln; Suzanne (Loren) Ellis of Omaha; Traci (Clay) Heavican; Colby, Connor and Callen of Gretna; Jill King (Nick Stewart); Miriah, Kylie, Kennedy, Tinlee and Brecken of Gretna; Corrine (Tom) Goodall of Omaha; Nic Goodall, Cooper and Everly of Gretna; Shane Goodall of Lincoln; Michele (Jeff) McNeal of Lincoln; and Adam, Jared and Anah McNeal of Lincoln. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Cindy Drew of Arizona, Mary Ann Jarosz of Columbus and Eileen Jarosz of Gretna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; grandson, Joshua McNeal; great-granddaughter, Olivia Koza; sister, Delphine Stachura; brothers, Ben, Ray and Ambrose Jarosz; four sisters-in-law; and seven brothers-in-law.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com