Lyle E. Christensen

Lyle E. Christensen, 92, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital surrounded by his family.

A private family service will be held at the Gass Haney Funeral Home with interment in the Columbus Cemetery.

Lyle was born to Ernest and Carrie (Christensen) Christensen on April 5, 1928, near St. Edward, Nebraska. He received his education from rural Boone and Platte County schools and schools in Newman Grove, Monroe, and Columbus.

On Nov. 7, 1948, he and Sylvia Burmeister of Carthage, South Dakota, were joined in marriage at United Lutheran Church in Columbus. Lyle passed one day after their 72nd wedding anniversary. To this union, three children were born: Clifford (Kathy) of Genoa, Nebraska, Julie of Omaha, and Steven of Columbus.

Lyle began working at an early age for Jackson Laundry and Dry Cleaning and a lasting friendship was established with the Jackson family. In 1960, Lyle and Sylvia established A-1 Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners. He was known for his work ethic and honest, friendly business practices. He developed a loyal customer base. He retired from the business in 1990.

Lyle and Sylvia were avid square dancers and enjoyed many years of camping and traveling with friends and family. He loved nature and was a long time member of the Isaac Walton League. He delighted in watching sunsets and full moons. He was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on church council and ushering services. Lyle also enjoyed wood carving and gifted many friends and family with his carvings. Lyle relished history and was a member of the Platte County Historical Society. His love for visiting with people extended to volunteering at the Columbus Community Hospital for many years.

Lyle is survived by his wife Sylvia; his children; grandchildren, Carrie Brestel, Nick Christensen, Shelby Kathol, Joanna Kathol, and Kaelee Shields; five great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; brother Kendall of Columbus, sisters Joann Landenberger of Aurora, Nebraska, and Lois Maly of Lincoln; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, infant son Dennis; three brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Platte County Historical Society.

