Magdalene "Maggie" Rath
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Stonacek Funeral Chapel
1200 N 13Th St
Norfolk, NE

Magdalene C. "Maggie" Rath

Age 86

Magdalene C. "Maggie" Rath, 86, of Norfolk, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Father Gregory Carl officiated the service. Interment was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the rosary service beginning at 7 p.m.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
