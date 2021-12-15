Magdeline "Meg" Hlavac

September 13, 1931 - December 12, 2021

Magdeline "Meg" Hlavac, 90, of David City, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at david place in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with the Rev. Jay Buhman, Celebrant. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation continued on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Committal in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Lunch followed at Winfield's.

Meg was born Sept. 13, 1931, on a farm near Rescue, Nebraska, to Anton and Barbara (Roubal) Brecka. She attended area schools and graduated from Prague High School in 1949. She met Alvern at a dance in Abie and they had dated for five years. They were married April 25, 1950, she was 18 and he was 24-years-old. She enjoyed sewing for others since the age of 13. They lived in Rescue for a while after their marriage and farmed from 1950-1964, when they moved to David City. Meg worked as a waitress at Northside for six years, the hospital for 17 years, 11 years at the David City Schools as a cook and Brecka Motor parts as a bookkeeper for 15 years. She was a huge Husker fan of football and volleyball and loved attending all the activities of her grandchildren.

Meg is survived by her three daughters, Claudia Bell of Lincoln, Annette (Bruce) Glock of Rising City and Paula (Steve) Kenkel of Earling, Iowa; son, Kevin (Lori) Hlavac of Harlan, Iowa; one sister, Joan (Val) Svoboda of David City; brother-in-law, Kenneth Stara; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Brecka and Elaine Brecka; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter and son-in-law, Monica (Randy) Saalfeld; son-in-law, Bill Bell; sister, Betty Stara; and two brothers, Eugene and Anton Brecka.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.