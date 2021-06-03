Menu
Marcia Augustine
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
211 N Main St
Osceola, NE

Marcia Lou Augustine

Age 89

Marcia Lou Augustine, 89, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at the Osceola Good Samaritan Society.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Osceola with the Rev. Thomas Au officiating, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Cards may be directed to the family at 101 South Walnut, Shelby, NE 68662.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

dubasfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 3, 2021.
Jun
4
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Vincent's Catholic Church
Osceola, NE
Jun
4
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent's Catholic Church
Osceola, NE
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
My love and prayers are with all of you on the day of remembering Marcia!
Dixie Augustine
Family
June 3, 2021
