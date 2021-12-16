Marcia Kay (Hamann) Vasek

October 31, 1950 - December 9, 1921

Marcia Kay (Hamann) Vasek passed away peaceful on Dec. 9, 2021, from cancer.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Marcia in the spring for extended family, friends and neighbors.

Marcia was born to Otto and Anna Hamann, the youngest of four daughters. She grew up in Leigh, attending both elementary and high school, graduating as valedictorian of her class in 1968. She married Greg Vasek on Sept. 1, 1974, and they were blessed with two boys, Christopher and Troy.

Marcia attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before spending one year in Omaha training as a medical technologist, receiving her degree from UNMC in 1972. She returned to Lincoln working for the University Health Center and continued her studies by obtaining her master's in adult education. In 1977 she was hired by Southeast Community College to establish and supervise their medical technician program.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Greg; sons, Christopher and Troy; daughter-in-law, Brandie; and grandchildren, Kennedy and Carson.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Anna; and her three sisters, Maxine, Shirley and Jeanette.

The family asked that memorials be made in lieu of flowers, to Southeast Community College Foundation, 301 S 68th Place, Lincoln NE, 68510 (designate for Marcia Vasek scholarship fund) or the Leigh Legacy Endowment Fund, PO Box 51, Leigh NE 68643.

Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com