Meg was my roommate during our instructor training at Joseph´s. She was always so friendly and kind. My deepest sympathies to her family and to her salon family as well. She will be missed.
Darcy Hambidge
She was an amazing friend. My sympathy to her family & to you Nerissa. Always know you have a very special angel in Heaven
Marj
Meg was the best growing up, as a friend of her younger brother. She was always interested in what we were doing and quick to smile or laugh at at joke. She was one of the easiest people to talk to and she was a down to earth person with a big heart. So sad to hear of her passing, please accept my condolences Nerissa and all of the Harry family. God bless Meg
Rob Reynolds
Nerisa, I´m sorry spellcheck changed your name on my entry and I didn´t detect it.
Candy Becher
Dear Neruda and Family, My thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve your mom´s death. Meg was a wonderfully warm, smart, gracious woman. She is missed.
Candy Becher
Candy Becher
Meg was one of the most gentle and kind people I know. I am so sorry she had to go through such suffering. She will be missed.
Katie Claus
Meg cut my hair for many years & we had such great conversations, such a sweet gal. She will be greatly missed! Thoughts & Prayers for this entire family, God Bless
Kim Williams
A wonderful person to know, who will be greatly missed. Prayers and deepest sympathy to family.
Dianne Moural
Laura Trygstad and family
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a special lady
Danette DePietro
Our deepest sympathy, Narissa and family. Meg was an inspiration to all and a brave cancer warrior. She greeted everyone with a smile and genuine caring and will be missed by many.