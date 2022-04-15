Marge Wolles

July 11, 1953 - April 12, 2022

With great sadness and surrounded by her family, Marge Wolles, 68, of Columbus, Nebraska, entered the glamourous gates of Heaven on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, while in Select Care Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Marge was born July 11, 1953, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Elmer and Leona (Kamm) Baumgart. She attended Humphrey, Nebraska, grade school and graduated from Columbus High School in 1971. After graduation she began working at Dale Electronics where she remained a devoted employee that would have been 50 years in June of this year. Throughout her career she had built many strong relationships and has left a lasting impact on everyone she worked with.

On Feb. 8, 1978, Marge was united in marriage to Roy Wolles in Yankton, South Dakota. She was blessed with three lovely children; Tim, Misty and Lindsay. Anyone that knew Marge knew that she was the most loving mother, grandma and friend anyone could ask for. Marge was the most giving and generous person ever and would give her last dollar to anyone who needed it. She loved holidays and family and always wanted to make sure that every holiday was as special as it could be. Marge loved to go shopping and taking trips with her son and friends. A couple of her most recent trips were to Italy and Nashville.

Marge will be desperately missed by all those that she leaves behind. She was a diamond in the rough and our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss.

Marge is survived by her son, Tim (Kim Berry) Long of Columbus; daughter, Misty (Mike) Shuster of Columbus; daughter, Lindsay (Adam) Kaasch of Columbus; grandchildren, Chelsey (Keith) Backhaus, Chianne (Tim Obershaw) Long, Ethan and Austin Shuster and Hudson and Niah Kaasch; great-grandchildren, Rosie, Brinn, Lucas and Emerie; brother, Terry (Joan) Baumgart of Spring, Texas; and brother, Elmer "Bud" Baumgart of Sioux Center, Iowa.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Leona Baumgart; husband, Roy Wolles; and brother, Robert Baumgart.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com