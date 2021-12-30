Mariann Rose Polodna

September 7, 1934 - December 22, 2021

Mariann Rose Polodna was born on Sept. 7, 1934, in Dodge, Nebraska. She graduated from Dodge High School in 1952. On Oct. 19, 1954, she married Robert (Bob) Polodna. They farmed near Clarkson and moved to Schuyler after they retired. After Bob's death, Mariann moved to the Heritage at Sterling Ridge in Omaha where she died on Dec. 22, 2021, at age 87.

Due to COVID, a private family service was held on Dec. 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Mariann was happiest when she was busy. She enjoyed gardening and canned many fruits and vegetables. She also enjoyed sewing and made many of her clothes and her children's clothes. Mariann loved to play cards and wore out many card decks during her lifetime. She worked part time at the Schuyler Memorial Hospital for nearly 25 years after her children graduated from high school. Mariann will be remembered as a loving, wonderful mother and grandmother. She lived her life with kindness, and she smiled and laughed often. She will be missed terribly and loved always.

Mariann is survived by four children, Diane (Gary) Vig of Minneapolis and their daughter Rachel; Duane (Kathleen) Polodna of Omaha and their children Angela (Mal) and Brian (Anna); Donald (Nancy) Polodna of Norfolk and their children Mallery (Marc), Austin and Alex; and Daniel (Cheryl) Polodna of Omaha and their children, Nick, Jake and Katie. Mariann is also survived by two great-grandsons, Henry and Malachi; brother, Norbert (Delma) Pieper; sister-in-law, Rita Pieper; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Theodore and Clara Pieper; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and John B. Kreikemeier; and brother, Bernard Pieper.

Condolences and memorials can be mailed to the Polodna Family at P.O. Box 267 Schuyler, NE 68661.

Memorials can be directed towards the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Schuyler, Nebraska (www.svododafuneralhome.net).