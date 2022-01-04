Marie Porter

November 13, 1931 - December 31, 2021

Marie Porter, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab of Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Marie Porter was born on Nov. 13, 1931, in Anoka, Nebraska, to Ludwig and Eva (Wetzler) Guthmiller. Her family moved to O'Neill, Nebraska, when she was in first grade and went all through school in O'Neill and graduated from O'Neill High School in 1950. Marie married Eugene "Gene" W. Porter on Feb. 25, 1951. They moved to Columbus in 1958 where they became very active in the First United Methodist Church. Marie worked several jobs as her children were growing up. She then went to work for First National Bank. In 1981, Marie and Gene moved to Norfolk, where they again became active in the Methodist Church.

Marie enjoyed many activities, quilting was a favorite, she enjoyed traveling with her husband when he was still living and going on trips with her children in later years. Her friends were so special to her and she almost never turned down a chance to spend time with any of them.

Volunteering was a big part of Marie's life. She was always ready to help with anything. She volunteered with the Red Cross at the Blood Mobile for 15 years. She also worked with Meals on Wheels, just to name a couple.

Marie moved back to Columbus in August of 2016 to be closer to her kids. Again she became involved in the Methodist Church and picked up with some of her old friends and made some new ones.

Marie is survived by her daughter, LaDonna (Dale) Anderson of Columbus; son, Mark (Penny Graul) Porter of Lincoln; son, Rex (Karla) Porter of Columbus; grandsons, Jason Rumler, Chauncey Porter and Mitchell Porter; granddaughter, Jessie Porter; and nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Ludwig and Eva Guthmiller; husband, Eugene "Gene" W. Porter; and sister, Eva Springer.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com