Marion Joseph Kobza

August 15, 1934 - December 24, 2021

Marion Joseph Kobza was born on Aug. 15, 1934, near Brainard, Nebraska, to Adolph and Rose (Pavel) Kobza and passed away on Dec. 24, 2021, in Dwight, Nebraska, at the age of 87 years, 4 months and 9 days. Marion attended country school in the Brainard area.

Visitation was from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard followed by a rosary. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Steven Snitily and Fr. Jamie Hottovy con-celebrating the Mass. Burial followed at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Brainard.

Marion was united in marriage to Betty Lou Cihal on Oct. 29, 1955, at Dwight Assumption Catholic Church and to this union two daughters, Jennifer and Barbara, were born. Marion worked at Armour and Company in Omaha, Nebraska. Later he farmed near the Dwight and Brainard areas. He had a love for being outside and farming alongside his brother, Andrew. He also enjoyed cattle and farm sales. Marion was a family man and loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandson very much. He enjoyed listening to polka music and attending polka dances as well as the Wilber Czech Festival. Marion was known for shooting the bull with his neighbors and friends at the Novacek Grain Elevator. He also came to the aid of many travelers by pulling them out of snow drifts and out of muddy roads. Marion was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Betty Lou Kobza of Dwight; children, Jennifer (Jim) McDonald of David City and Barbara (Mike) Krenk of Lincoln; grandchildren, Hillary (Joel) Ganz of Panama, Makayla (Doug) Porter of Kansas City, Missouri, Devin Krenk of Lincoln and Blake Krenk of Lincoln; great-grandson, Theodore "Teddy" Porter; and brother, Andrew E. Kobza of David City. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Marion.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Rose Kobza; brother, Emory Kobza; and three sisters, Alice Graffis, Leona Divis and Sylvia Ratkovec.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kobza family for future designations or to Masses.

Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward and Dwight are entrusted with the arrangements.