Marjorie Keiser
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE

Marjorie D. Keiser

October 4, 1925 – September 2, 2021

Marjorie D. Keiser, 95, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska. Interment will be held at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, Nebraska at a later date.

Marjorie was born on Oct. 4, 1925 to Oscar and Marguerire Schmid in Rising City, Nebraska.

Marjorie was a devoted mother and grandmother, a lifelong educator and scout leader. She was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers amassing a collection of over 10,000 pairs.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin Keiser; daughter, Kay Keiser; son, Doug (Brenda) Keiser; and grandchildren, Andrew, Evan and Allison Keiser.

She is preceded by her parents, Oscar and Marguerite Schmid.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I AM SO SORRY TO HER ABOUT MARJORIE. SHE WAS A GREAT COUSIN. WAS SHOCKED THAT I HADN'T HEARD OF HER PASSING.
LILA CANBY
Family
September 9, 2021
Ed and family, we offer our sympathy to you for your loss. Marge was such a sweet presence who always appeared to put her family first. Surely she will be missed. You were truly blessed to have her for such a long life
Jeanie Pennington
Other
September 8, 2021
