Martin Grotelueschen

March 27, 1933-October 14, 2020

Martin Grotelueschen, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Emerald Care and Rehabilitation in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by The American Legion, Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Martin L. Grotelueschen was born on March 27, 1933, near Leigh, Nebraska, to Emil Henry and Rosa (Wilke) Grotelueschen. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. He attended Christ Lutheran School, Wilson Jr. High, and graduated from Leigh High School in 1952. Martin was drafted into the United States Army on May 12, 1953, serving for nearly two years during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on May 6, 1955. Martin completed basic training in El Paso, Texas, and served in Washington D. C., Fort Meade, Maryland, and south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (NORAD); protecting against incoming missiles. When Martin returned home from serving his country, he began farming with his brother Clarence and his father Emil near Leigh, where he retired in 2006 and moved to Columbus.

Martin was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church and served there in many capacities. Besides farming, he enjoyed spending time with his extended family of many nieces and nephews that came to visit with his sisters and brothers-in-laws. He had to deal with a lot of pranks and shenanigans. His only request was a "double batch" of chocolate chip cookies.

Martin is survived by his brother-in-law: Fredrick Graft of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 22 nephews and nieces:

22 Nephews & Nieces: Leland (Jeanette) Frese; Paul Frese; Rachel (Larry) Holle; Carmen (Raymond) Covington;John (Susan) Bock; Arden (Debbie) Bock; Doris Minor; Nadine (Terry) Richard; Barbara (Ernie) Caruso; Steven (Sharon) Mueller; Judith (Peter) Dabertin; Roxanne (Andrew) Smith; Rev. Peter Mueller; Gwen (Gene) Bedient; Miriam (Gregg) Roth; Bryce (Tammy) Grotelueschen; Myron Grotelueschen; Susan (Charles) Farris; Karen (Randy) Einem; Sharon (Chuck) Leuenberger; Jean (Randy) Beery; and Mark (Judy) Graft.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Rosa Grotelueschen; brothers, Gilbert Grotelueschen; Clarence Grotelueschen and Eugene (Maxine) Grotelueschen; sisters, Anna (Reinhold) Bock; Velma (LeRoy) Frese; Enda (Les) Pieper; Evelyn (Paul) Mueller; and Rose Marie Graft; nieces, infant Eloise Bock; Diane K. Graft; and Rachel Frese.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church or School.